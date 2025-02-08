Scoot Henderson Injury Status For Blazers vs Timberwolves
The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA in recent weeks. They have won ten of their last eleven games.
That's part of the reason why the Blazers decided not to make a single move at the trade deadline. They were one of just four teams that decided to sit the deadline completely out.
Portland has been mostly healthy during that run of good plays. They think that's one of the primary reasons why they started out the season so poorly.
The Blazers are still 13th in the Western Conference standings, but they are much closer to the tenth spot than they once were. They sit just 2.5 games behind that final play-in spot.
While Portland is hoping that they can make a run at the playoffs, they also want their young players to get some quality time to develop. That includes guard Scoot Henderson.
Henderson had a rough start to his NBA career but has started to put it together over the last couple of months. He has shown that he could be the franchise guard that they had hoped he would be when they drafted him.
Henderson has found himself on the injury report ahead of their game against the Timberwolves. He is listed as questionable due to right ankle soreness.
The Blazers want Henderson to play as much as possible so they can see what they have in him moving forward. He has also been a big part of winning games recently.
Henderson has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games. He has started to become more of a complete offensive player.
Portland has to prove that they can sustain this level of play. Henderson's continued growth will be a big part of that consistent play.
He is clearly going to be part of their core in the future, but there is no defined plan in Portland right now. No one knows who all is going to be included in that core.
Henderson is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season.
