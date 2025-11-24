Blazers, Bucks Release Injury Reports Ahead of Portland's Second Game in Back-to-Back Slate

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without six players for their 5 p.m. PT matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are down four players — including star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley and Damian Lillard will all be unavailable for Monday night's game.

Henderson has yet to play this season due to a left hamstring injury. According to the team, the guard will be re-evaluated in two-to-four weeks as he progresses through the rehabilitation process.

Joining Henderson on the injury report is fellow guard Holiday, who has been out since Nov. 14, when he suffered a right calf strain in Portland's blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. Holiday, who has started 12 games for the Trail Blazers this season, will be reevaluated in the next one-to-two weeks.

Holiday had been showing promise over the early weeks of the season, averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as a starter.

The Trail Blazers injury woes continue as Sharpe continues to miss time with a right calf strain suffered in Portland's Nov. 18 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He will miss his fourth straight game, and the team has not provided a timetable for his return. Before the injury, Sharpe was averaging 22.6 points per game — a career-high for the fourth year player.

Thybulle suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb in late October and underwent surgery on Oct. 31. At the time of the surgery, the team said he would be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Blake Wesley has a fracture in his right foot and underwent surgery Nov. 5. He is expected to be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks following the successful surgery.

Finally, Lillard is out for the entirety of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Lillard, who spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with Portland, expects to be available by the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Missing Bucks

Milwaukee will play Monday night's game without their nine-time All-Star forward in Giannis Antetokounmpo (left adductor strain), forward Alex Antetokounmpo (G League, two-way), guard Kevin Porter Jr. (torn meniscus) and forward Taurean Prince (neck).

The game tips off at the Moda Center at 5 p.m. PT at and the Bucks are favored by 1.5 points.

