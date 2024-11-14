SI:AM | Victor Wembanyama Is Unlocking His Offensive Potential
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Do yourself a favor and take four minutes to watch Victor Wembanyama’s highlights from Wednesday night.
He really is an alien
On Nov. 8, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst published a story in which an anonymous NBA scout dismissed Victor Wembanyama’s abilities on the offensive end of the court.
“He’s absolutely awesome on defense, and not impactful at all on offense,” the scout said. “He just looks like he’s playing without a whole lot of direction.”
Good thing the person who made the comment didn’t put their name on it, because it seems pretty stupid now.
In Wednesday’s 139–130 win over the Washington Wizards, the San Antonio Spurs star erupted for a career-high 50 points on 18-of-29 shooting (including a career-best eight threes on 16 attempts) in only 32 minutes of playing time. It was his third straight game with at least six made threes.
Over his last three games (coincidentally since that scout’s quote was published), Wembanyama is averaging 36 points and 12 rebounds per game on .591 shooting. He has made a preposterous 20 of his 37 three-point attempts (54.1%). No other non-guard in the history of the NBA has ever taken more than 35 threes in a three-game span and made at least 54% of them. The only guy to do that is 7' 4".
In fairness to that scout, if you had to pick the weak point of Wembanyama’s game it would have to be his offense—but only because he’s so excellent on defense. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie last year behind four-time winner Rudy Gobert. Like any young player, Wembanyama struggles at times to find his offensive rhythm. In the two games immediately preceding this three-game hot streak, Wembanyama scored 27 total points on 10-of-27 shooting and hit just three of 12 three-point attempts.
But Wembanyama’s 50-point outburst on Wednesday was exactly the kind of dominant performance that made him the most-hyped draft prospect in decades. He scored in a wide variety of ways—using his size down low, showing deft shooting ability in the midrange and, of course, bombing threes. The thing that stood out about his three-point shooting was that his attempts didn’t just come on pick-and-pops. On multiple occasions, he pulled up from way downtown while trailing in transition.
You shouldn’t have to guard a guy that tall while he’s 30 feet from the basket, but Wembanyama is one-of-a-kind.
The Wizards had no answer for Wembanyama. Whether it was French rookie Alex Sarr guarding him or veteran Jonas Valančiūnas, Wemby couldn’t be stopped. Two plays early in the second quarter encapsulate what makes Wembanyama such a problem to defend. On one, Valančiūnas tried to guard Wembanyama out closer to the three-point line, but the more nimble Wembanyama put the ball on the floor and dribbled right past him for an easy dunk.
A few plays earlier, Wembanyama absorbed some hard contact from Valančiūnas on a tough finish near the rim.
When Wembanyama is clicking offensively, there’s no way to cover him. A stronger player like Valančiūnas will be exposed on the perimeter, while a more agile defender like Sarr will get bullied on the inside. And if Wembanyama is hanging physically with guys like Valančiūnas and bombing threes from the outside on defenders like Sarr, good luck.
The top five…
… things I saw last night:
5. Akron’s blocked punt return for a touchdown.
4. Cale Makar’s perfect lead pass and Mikko Rantanen’s perfect shot for a breakaway goal.
3. Bryan Rust’s powerful drive to the net for a goal.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 59 points in a Bucks win.
1. The wild final 10 seconds of the Knicks-Bulls game, capped by a Jalen Brunson attempted game-winner that went in and out.