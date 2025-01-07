Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat tonight in their first of two meetings this regular season. In the last two seasons, the Warriors and Heat have split their regular season series, but the Warriors may have the advantage in today's game due to a bit of locker-room drama the Heat are currently dealing with.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as out as he is dealing with a right ankle sprain which he suffered in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on January 5th. He is expected to miss several weeks.
Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain and Brandin Podziemski is out due to right abdominal injury management.
The Heat have five players listed on the injury report: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Jimmy Butler is listed as out, as he is serving a seven-game suspension given by the Miami Heat due to conduct detrimental to the team. As fans are aware, Butler had recently requested a trade from the Heat and stated he was willing to play anywhere else.
Tyler Herro is currently questionable with a left knee contusion, Josh Richardson is doubtful with right heel inflammation, Dru Smith is out due to left achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
