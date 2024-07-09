Big Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade to Golden State Warriors
After striking out on Paul George, the Golden State Warriors have spent the past week fully geared toward acquiring Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Unfortunately, it looks like it'll be some time if that deal were to ever actually become a reality.
According to the latest update from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have now entered the waiting period for Markkanen, in a potentially long process.
"Not much has changed for the Golden State Warriors in the past several days of a quieting free-agency period," Slater said. "They remain in pursuit of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, league sources confirm, but have entered the waiting period of what could be a drawn-out process."
What's even more alarming is that it's looking like the Utah Jazz are going to extend Markkanen first before even considering trading him. Meaning, it's really going to be some time before there's any idea of Lauri Markkanen getting traded.
"Markkanen, as several have chronicled, becomes extension eligible on Aug. 6. He’s on an expiring $18 million contract and due for a large long-term raise," Slater said. "There are several within the league who have grown more convinced that the Jazz, after exploring Markkanen’s trade market, plan to renegotiate-and-extend Markkanen, using their saved up cap space."
As constructed, the Golden State Warriors are nowhere near a championship team. After missing out on Paul George, this team needs to make a splash or make a move for Lauri Markkanen.
