BREAKING: Andrew Wiggins' Final Injury Status vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors are playing their fifth game of the season on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center. Already without Steph Curry, the Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable on their initial injury report with a low back strain.
Wiggins had missed Tuesday night's matchup against the Pelicans, where Buddy Hield was able to elevate the team to a win. Hield scored 28 points while shooting 7-11 from the three-point line.
Warriors fans were hopeful Wiggins could return to the floor tonight to give the team an extra boost, but that will not be taking place. Wiggins has now officially been downgraded to out.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Andrew Wiggins is OUT again tonight against the Pelicans with a lower back strain."
In Wiggins last ten games against the Pelicans, he has averaged 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 42.3/31.13/76.2 shooting splits.
With Curry being listed as out due to his ankle sprain, the Warriors would love to get some extra scoring that Wiggins can provide on the court as soon as possible. That said, this is where the Warriors' deep bench will come into play.
The Warriors and the Pelicans play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM EST in the second game of a back-to-back in Golden State.
