BREAKING: Andrew Wiggins Unexpectedly Downgraded for Warriors vs Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors were already expected to enter their game against the New Orleans Pelicans shorthanded. Unfortunately, the team is going to be more shorthanded than they initially thought.
The Warriors began the day initially listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable with a back injury. With a few hours left before tipoff, the team has downgraded Wiggins from questionable to out as he deals with a lower back strain.
The team will now be without Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, or Andrew Wiggins as they face off against Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
After struggling most of last season, Wiggins has looked very solid in three games this season. So far, Wiggins is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 55/58/80 shooting from the field. In his last game against the LA Clippers, Wiggins put up 29 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal on 73% shooting from the field.
With Wiggins absent against the Pelicans, it's time for Jonathan Kuminga to step up and prove why he's worth a max contract. Kuminga and the Warriors couldn't agree upon a contract before the season began as Kuminga wanted more money than the team was offering. Jonathan Kuminga wanted to bet on himself, and tonight was a moment for him to cash that bet.
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
