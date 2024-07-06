Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield Makes Steph Curry Statement After Joining Warriors

Buddy Hield is excited to join the Golden State Warriors

Joey Linn

Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors recently agreed to a sign and trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield. After losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State quickly made the deal for Hield to help replace the shooting and gravity they lost with Thompson's departure.

Speaking with BasketNews on the move to Golden State, Hield said, "Just go to the city and let them known that I'm a kid that loves playing. I wanna go there and win and try to get them back on the top... They make the game so easy over there. Hopefully being with Steph [Curry], I'll be able to watch him and learn from him. Just learn from all the key guys like Draymond [Green] and [Andrew] Wiggins and be on championship caliber team."

Hield had an up and down stint with the 76ers after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers, but should be able to give the Warriors a similar look to what Thompson gave them last season. Golden State still feels a big move away from truly re-entering title contention, as they missed the playoffs last season and have only made role player moves this summer.

There is certainly nothing wrong with Golden State adding role players, and their moves this summer have been solid, but they still need a bonafide second option for Curry.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News