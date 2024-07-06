Buddy Hield Makes Steph Curry Statement After Joining Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recently agreed to a sign and trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield. After losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State quickly made the deal for Hield to help replace the shooting and gravity they lost with Thompson's departure.
Speaking with BasketNews on the move to Golden State, Hield said, "Just go to the city and let them known that I'm a kid that loves playing. I wanna go there and win and try to get them back on the top... They make the game so easy over there. Hopefully being with Steph [Curry], I'll be able to watch him and learn from him. Just learn from all the key guys like Draymond [Green] and [Andrew] Wiggins and be on championship caliber team."
Hield had an up and down stint with the 76ers after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers, but should be able to give the Warriors a similar look to what Thompson gave them last season. Golden State still feels a big move away from truly re-entering title contention, as they missed the playoffs last season and have only made role player moves this summer.
There is certainly nothing wrong with Golden State adding role players, and their moves this summer have been solid, but they still need a bonafide second option for Curry.
