Celtics Make Announcement On Signing Ex-Warriors, Raptors Big Man
While the Boston Celtics haven't officially lost Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors, all reports throughout free agency have indicated that they're expected to. Not only that, but the team also lost Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks due to the NBA's CBA rules.
As a result, the Celtics decided to look for some big man help. Coincidentally, they found an old member of the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, the Celtics made an official announcement that they signed two-time NBA champion Chris Boucher.
"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Chris Boucher," the Celtics said. "Per team policies, terms of the deal were not disclosed... The 32-year-old currently stands as the Raptors' all-time franchise leader in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes, and games played off the bench."
Will the Golden State Warriors Acquire Al Horford From the Celtics?
Right now, it's clear that the Golden State Warriors are in a holding pattern due to their dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga. Before the team makes any kind of moves, they need to figure out if they're going to pay Kuminga or ultimately trade him.
Based on reports, it seems like Al Horford and everyone else the Warriors may have in the queue seem to understand that. It doesn't seem like Horford will return to the Boston Celtics, but that can't be ruled out entirely yet. However, it's clear that the Golden State Warriors have not made any roster moves because of their current dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga.
Why Didn't the Warriors Pursue Chris Boucher?
For the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have used Kevon Looney as their starting center from time-to-time. He was unable to spread the floor, but had great interior presence both offensively and defensively.
If the same past few seasons showed anything, though, it's that the Warriors have been looking to spread the floor and have more of a Swiss Army Knife as their starting center. It's why the team was so quick to use Quinten Post off the bench. Chris Boucher doesn't quite provide those same services, but Al Horford does.
It does not look like the Warriors want to get any younger, they just want to fill every pontential role with a win-now player.
