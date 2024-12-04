De'Aaron Fox's Shot at Draymond Green Goes Viral
The talk around NBA players complaining against and for fouls has been a major talking point over the last decade. Whether it's players like LeBron James fighting for a no-call or someone like Dillon Brooks arguing why a foul was called, there's players of those two types all across the league.
On a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, De'Aaron Fox joined to talk with former players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams about an altercation between Fox and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic from earlier this season. When Williams asked Fox if Doncic was the biggest complainer, Fox decided to throw a jab at one of his division rivals.
"Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, 'What'd I do?'" Given the type of player that Draymond Green has become over the years, it's no surprise that Fox took a shot at him.
Regarding Green's problems with the referees, Green is not only one of the recent leaders in flagrant fouls (with his most recent coming against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey), but he's also racked up five technical fouls this season (tied for second most).
Given Green's outspoken nature, as seen on his podcast, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a response in the near future. However, the two will have to wait till January 5th to battle it out on the court next when the Golden State Warriors host the Kings.
