De'Aaron Fox's Shot at Draymond Green Goes Viral

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox took a shot at Draymond Green's on-court behavior

Liam Willerup

Apr 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The talk around NBA players complaining against and for fouls has been a major talking point over the last decade. Whether it's players like LeBron James fighting for a no-call or someone like Dillon Brooks arguing why a foul was called, there's players of those two types all across the league.

On a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, De'Aaron Fox joined to talk with former players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams about an altercation between Fox and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic from earlier this season. When Williams asked Fox if Doncic was the biggest complainer, Fox decided to throw a jab at one of his division rivals.

"Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, 'What'd I do?'" Given the type of player that Draymond Green has become over the years, it's no surprise that Fox took a shot at him.

Regarding Green's problems with the referees, Green is not only one of the recent leaders in flagrant fouls (with his most recent coming against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey), but he's also racked up five technical fouls this season (tied for second most).

Given Green's outspoken nature, as seen on his podcast, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a response in the near future. However, the two will have to wait till January 5th to battle it out on the court next when the Golden State Warriors host the Kings.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

