Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors After Brutal Loss to Spurs
No one expected the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs to defeat a nearly fully-powered Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, yet somehow, it happened.
Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs was a must-win game for the Warriors and an incredibly bad loss for Golden State. Now, the team is in the seventh seed and half a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies.
After the loss, Draymond Green called out the Warriors, stating that they messed around with the game.
"Don't mess around with games," Green said. "Mess around with games in this league you lose. That's what happened."
Green went on to add that the team was missing on critical trait in the game, grit.
"There was a lack of grit. Sometimes it don't take focus. Sometimes it takes grit. There's a lack of that."
The Golden State Warriors know what their mission is. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are four-time champions for a reason, and Green knows that the team just has to keep moving.
"We know what we are supposed to do," Green said. "We're not children. We're adults. Champions. We know what it takes. No need to beat a dead horse. We messed around with the game and we lost. That's how it goes."
The Golden State Warriors have two games left in the regular season. A game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and a massive game against the LA Clippers on Sunday.
