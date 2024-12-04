Draymond Green Makes Concerning Statement About His Injury
After jumping out of the gates to win 12 of their first 15 games of the season, the Golden State Warriors have hit a reality check, losing four straight.
The Warriors are as deep as ever, running a 13-man rotation most nights, but father time is catching up to their star duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Curry is having his worst statistical year in over a decade, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, but shooting an efficient 43.4 percent from deep. Green's numbers have not taken a hit, but the 34-year-old forward is not afraid to admit that his body is not the same as it used to be.
On The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green opened up about his current calf injury, and how he is more "afraid" about this injury than in the past.
"My thing coming into this season [has been] if I’m healthy, I’m on the court," Green told Davis. "Over the last few games, I’ve been a bit beat up but still feeling healthy enough to get out there on the floor and try to help my team. I started to get this calf tightening in my left calf. In 2022, leading up to me missing those three months, there were games where [I felt my] left glute [was] really tight. It would loosen up a bit then come right back."
"And I’m like ‘Oh, that’s a symptom because I’ve been playing games,’ and I didn’t know what I was up against," Green continues. "So this time, some of the symptoms that I felt, I’m able to better navigate and knowing, ‘All right, you felt this, you may need to slow down.' I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m a little afraid. But in saying that, I have confidence in our staff. I have confidence that I’m getting ahead of it right now because the smart thing to do is to catch it right now while I’m already getting these symptoms."
Green has not missed any games this season until Tuesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets, showing that he is truly taking his injury rehab seriously. Everyone knows how much of a competitor Draymond is and how hard it is to keep him off the court, so hearing him say he is afraid about his injury is pretty significant.
