Draymond Green Reveals Honest Reason for Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors parted ways this NBA offseason.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It always seemed that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would remain with the Golden State Warriors for their entire Hall of Fame careers.

Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Thompson was selected in 2011, and Green joined the duo in 2012 when he was a second round pick of Golden State. This trio won four NBA championships together, but will not have the opportunity to chase a fifth.

Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason via sign and trade, joining Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to help push the reigning Western Conference champions to that next level.

Speaking with Warriors on NBCS, Green revealed the honest reason Thompson left the Warriors.

"Reason he left, I think he needed a different challenge for himself,” Green said. “Sometimes, you need a change of scenery. Sometimes, that thing can’t push you to be as great as you want. Klay has experienced such a high level of success here that we can all have a sense of entitlement."

Thompson will always be a Warriors legend. While his prime is behind him, the four-time champion is still a high-level three-point shooter who can help space the floor for Irving and Doncic.

The duo of Green and Curry will likely retire with the Warriors, but as the Thompson situation proved, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.

