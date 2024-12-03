Draymond Green’s Final Injury Status for Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Hitting their first real skid of the season, the Warriors are really struggling entering this game.
This will be a tough matchup for the Warriors, as the Nuggets have been great at home over the last several seasons. Additionally, the Warriors will be without one of their most important players.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Draymond Green did not go through practice, and should be considered doubtful to play against Denver. Dealing with a calf injury, Green has now officially been ruled out for this game.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green is officially out tonight in Denver. Left calf tightness. His first missed game this season."
This is a big loss for Golden State, as Green’s impact on the team is significant. Additionally, Green often draws the Nikola Jokic assignment defensively. Nobody can stop Jokic, but Green takes pride in that assignment, and does all he can to make the three-time MVP work as hard as possible. Without Green, the Warriors will have to get creative with their defensive approach against Jokic.
This is an NBA Cup game between Golden State and Denver which adds a level of significance for both teams.
