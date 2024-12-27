Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green's Jordan Poole Statement Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke about punching Jordan Poole.

Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) return to the court after a time-out taken by the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors won an NBA championship in 2022 largely due to the contributions of Jordan Poole. Everything in Golden State begins and ends with Steph Curry, but Poole’s contributions throughout that run were invaluable for a Warriors team that needed someone to step up outside of the 2022 Finals MVP.

That offseason, Poole was punched in the face by Draymond Green. In many ways, this incident led to Poole's eventual departure from Golden State, as he is now with the Washington Wizards. Looking back on it now, that moment is something Green admits was a massive failure on his part.

Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands next to guard Jordan Poole (3) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green called that moment one of the biggest failures in his career.

“One of my biggest failures as a vet was what happened with Jordan Poole,” Green said. “And it took me to go through that failure with Jordan Poole, who was someone that came in and chose his locker to be next to me because he wanted to learn from me. Was someone that I would spend time with, someone I'd pour into, and I f——d it all up.”

This clip has gone viral on X, tallying over 620,000 views.

"I haven’t felt that miserably at most things in my life,” Green added. “So that was one of my biggest failures. It taught me a ton. It showed me how to be a better vet for Jonathan Kuminga, how to be a better vet for Moses Moody, but I had to go through that in order to learn.”

