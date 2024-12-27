Draymond Green's Jordan Poole Statement Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors won an NBA championship in 2022 largely due to the contributions of Jordan Poole. Everything in Golden State begins and ends with Steph Curry, but Poole’s contributions throughout that run were invaluable for a Warriors team that needed someone to step up outside of the 2022 Finals MVP.
That offseason, Poole was punched in the face by Draymond Green. In many ways, this incident led to Poole's eventual departure from Golden State, as he is now with the Washington Wizards. Looking back on it now, that moment is something Green admits was a massive failure on his part.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Green called that moment one of the biggest failures in his career.
“One of my biggest failures as a vet was what happened with Jordan Poole,” Green said. “And it took me to go through that failure with Jordan Poole, who was someone that came in and chose his locker to be next to me because he wanted to learn from me. Was someone that I would spend time with, someone I'd pour into, and I f——d it all up.”
This clip has gone viral on X, tallying over 620,000 views.
"I haven’t felt that miserably at most things in my life,” Green added. “So that was one of my biggest failures. It taught me a ton. It showed me how to be a better vet for Jonathan Kuminga, how to be a better vet for Moses Moody, but I had to go through that in order to learn.”
