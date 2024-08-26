Ex-Warriors Player Facing Backlash for Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving Statement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is still widely accepted as one of the NBA's best players. While there is a lot of talent in the league, Curry has remained in that top tier since his rise to superstardom.
Now 36 years old, Curry proved at the 2024 Paris Olympics that he is still one of the best players in the world. Despite this, Curry still has critics that attempt to place other players over him in certain discussions.
In a recent post on X, 2018 Warriors champion Nick Young sent out a confusing post that seemed to suggest he believes Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is better than Curry.
The wording from Young was confusing, which made his message a bit unclear, but the 12-year NBA veteran has been facing backlash from fans for his comments:
This is not the first time Young has upset fans with a strange take. If he is indeed saying that Irving is better than Curry, Young will have a hard time finding many people who agree with him.
While Irving is a fantastic player, he is below Curry both now and all-time. Playing alongside Luka Doncic, Irving is the second option in Dallas while Curry is the top option in Golden State.
While he is a great second option, Irving does not have the responsibility that Curry has as the undisputed best player on his team.
