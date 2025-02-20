Former NBA Champion Sends Warning to Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga is in the midst of one of the most critical moments in his career.
After betting on himself this offseason and aiming for a max contract, Kuminga has had a bumpy road. He's lost his starting spot with the team, then been re-inserted, but then unexpectedly suffered a long-term injury.
If Kuminga is hoping to receive anywhere near the contract he was hoping, his performance in the second half of the season has to be All-Star level. It's an analysis that Houston Rockets legend Kenny Smith also agrees with.
"He has to take the step," Kenny Smith said on 'Dubs Talk' with Monte Pool and Bonta Hill. "Not a step, the step that separates him from the rest of the pack," Smith explained. "And if he does that, we're going to be looking around here in May going 'Oh my God, they're in the Western Conference finals.'"
While Smith believes that if Kuminga steps up the Warriors will have a chance to reach the Western Conference Finals, he also believes there's an opposite side to that equation.
"But if he doesn't, it will be an interesting summer," Smith warned.
When it comes to comparing Jonathan Kuminga to other talent who have won an NBA championship, he looks at former Toronto Raptors champion Serge Ibaka.
"He can be a better version of this, [and] it's Serge Ibaka," Smith said. "Like he can be a better version of that. He could be a shot-blocker defender because of his athleticism, a run-the-lane dunker. And what he's added, he can handle the basketball. So he becomes another guy you can pass [to]."
Jonathan Kuminga has not played for the Warriors since January 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Whenever he does come back, the expectations will be high.
