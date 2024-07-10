Golden State Warriors' Controversial Offseason Plan Revealed
The Golden State Warriors followed their second round exit in 2023 by missing the playoffs entirely in 2024, but that may not be enough for their front office to trade for an established co-star for Steph Curry. Golden State has been reported to have interest in several different stars, and the expectation this summer was that they would go big fish hunting, but so far their only moves have been for role players.
While the role player additions for Golden State have been nice, and could certainly help them improve next season, this team is nowhere close to championship contention. Despite this, it seems the Warriors are content entering next season with the roster they have assembled.
In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, "In the intermediate, there isn’t much business left for the Warriors to shore up this offseason. They’re comfortable entering the season with the current 14-man roster, league sources said, believing they shored up the middle of their rotation with three value signings early in free agency: De’Anthony Melton at $12.8 million next season, Kyle Anderson at $8.7 million and Buddy Hield at $8.7 million."
This is an incredibly controversial offseason plan for Golden State, especially as impactful trade candidates remain on the market. Melton, Anderson, and Hield should all help Golden State, but this is a team that missed the playoffs entirely last season. If the Warriors are truly committed to maximizing the final years of Curry's stardom, this roster will not cut it.
Acknowledging this, Slater added, "That group, as a 14-man collective, will not be picked as even a fringe contender entering next season. There’s an understanding, even internally, that the Warriors appear at least one large move — perhaps a Markkanen-sized move — away from making legitimate noise. But, team sources said, that move doesn’t have to be made in the weeks or months ahead, if the correct opportunity doesn’t arise. There’s enough of a runway to be picky until the next trade deadline, especially since the Warriors are currently out of the aprons of the collective bargaining agreement and able to make some flexible offers with their varying contracts."
According to Slater, the Warriors understand they are at least one large move away from being taken seriously as contenders. While it seems increasingly likely that move will not come this summer, Golden State reportedly feels they have until the trade deadline to make it.
The problem with this thinking, is that just like the last two seasons, the Warriors could very well be staring at an uphill standings battle come trade deadline. Additionally, as has also been the case in recent years, there is no guarantee the Warriors can actually pull off an impactful midseason trade. All of this makes the Warriors' reported offseason plan of waiting to pull the trigger on big trade incredibly controversial.
