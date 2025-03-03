Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to bounce back against a very shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team.
The Warriors dropped the opportunity to become the 6th seed after losing to the 76ers, but since the Clippers lost a second game in a row against the Lakers on Sunday night, Golden State has another chance.
The Golden State Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quinten Post.
Jimmy Butler is listed as probable with a right mid back spasm.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain.
Quinten Post is probable with a right ankle sprain.
The Charlotte Hornets have a whopping nine players listed on their injury report: Seth Curry, Miles Bridges, Taj Gibson, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Wendell Moore Jr., Josh Okogie, KJ Simpson, and Grant Williams. LaMelo Ball is listed as available.
Seth Curry is probable with lower back tightness, Miles Bridges is probable with an illness, Taj Gibson is questionable with an illness, Tre Mann is out with disc herniation, and Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair.
Wendell Moore Jr. is probable with a concussion protocol, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, KJ Simpson is out with a G League two-way, and Grant Williams is out with right ACL repair.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
