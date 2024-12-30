Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, who are winners of their last six games. Today's match will be the second and final time these two will meet in the regular season.
In their last meeting, the Cavaliers dominated with a final score of 136-117. With how inconsistent the Warriors have been playing, tonight's matchup will be incredibly difficult. Tonight's game will be a very rare moment of both teams being relatively healthy and having all their stars available.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody.
Brandin Podziemski is out due to right abdominal tightness that he suffered during the Phoenix Suns game, Gary Payton II is out due to a left calf strain, and Moses Moody is probable with left knee patellar tendonopathy. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga are all listed as available.
The Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Isaac Okoro, Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers.
Isaac Okoro is out with a right shoulder AC joint sprain, Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way G League contract, JT Thor is out due to his two-way contract, and Luke Travers is out due to his two-way contract. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
