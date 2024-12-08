Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors once again play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated rematch of their game from two days ago. Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards shared their fair share of trash talk, and they'll likely give the fans a show again tonight.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, and Moses Moody. Andrew Wiggins is currently listed as questionable with right ankle impingement, De'Anthony Melton is out with left ACL surgery, and Moses Moody is questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy. Steph Curry is listed as available against the Timberwolves.
TheTimberwolves have five players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Rob, Dillingham, Jesse Edwards, Joe Ingles, and Leonard Miller.
Jaylen Clark is out on his two-way G League contract, Rob, Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain, Jesse Edwards is out on his two-way G League contract, Joe Ingles is out with a left soleus strain, and Leonard Miller is out on G League assignment.
The last time these two teams faced off it ended in a blowout win for the Timberwolves with a final score of 107-90. The Golden State Warriors have lost five out of their last six games and will certainly have their hands full at securing a win tonight.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
