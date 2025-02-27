Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are looking to continue their four-game win streak Thursday night when they visit the Orlando Magic.
This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Warriors were able to secure the win in their last game with a final score of 104-99.
Steph Curry helped carry the team with 24 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound on 30/17/100 shooting splits. Andrew Wiggins played a large part in their last meeting as well but with him no longer on the roster, the Warriors will be expecting a big game from Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors are coming into Thursday's game with a relatively clean injury report containing two players: Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jonathan Kuminga continues to be OUT due to a right ankle sprain.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable with an undisclosed illness he is dealing with.
The Magic have five players listed on their injury report: Anthony Cole, Mac McClung, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson, and Moritz Wagner.
Anthony Cole is questionable with a hyperextended left knee, Mac McClung is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jalen Suggs is out with a left quad contusion, Ethan Thompson is out due to his two-way contract, and Moritz Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee.
The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic will face off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball