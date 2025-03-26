Jimmy Butler's Candid Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Heat
On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler made his long-awaited return to Miami after forcing his way out from the Heat organization. It was a moment met not only with hostility from the fans but also an unexpected blowout loss for the Warriors.
Even though Butler was suspended from the Heat numerous times in his bumpy departure, he still took the team to numerous NBA Finals trips. For that reason alone, the team gave him a tribute video that they aired in the arena.
Despite the hostility, Butler gave a very reserved response when asked about his former team. In his eyes, the closure was given from the moment he was traded.
"It was behind me a long time ago," Butler said. "Soon as I ended up a (Warrior), everything that went on — it was dead. I'm always focused on the right now and what's to come. I'm here as a (Warrior) and I've got a job to do."
Without Steph Curry available, Butler didn't play to the expectations needed for the Warriors to win and was held to 11 points and 6 rebounds. Butler's numbers were far lower than his season average of 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 49/29/82 from the field.
The Warriors will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in what Steve Kerr has labeled as the biggest game of the season.
