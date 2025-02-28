Jimmy Butler's Reaction to Steph Curry's 56-Point Performance
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge road win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, erasing a 17-point deficit behind a historic performance from superstar point guard Steph Curry. The 36-year-old guard had one of the best games of his career, dropping 56 points on 16-25 shooting from the field, 12-19 from beyond the arc, and 12-12 from the free-throw line.
Before Thursday, Curry hadn't even scored 40 points in a game this season, but completely took over in Orlando with a 56-point explosion.
With Thursday's win, the Warriors now move to 7-1 in the Jimmy Butler era, as the six-time All-Star has clearly made a difference in Golden State. Many questioned Butler's fit alongside Curry, but the star duo have shown to complement each other to a tee.
Following the win in Orlando, Butler spoke on Curry's absurd performance.
"Fun to watch," Butler said. "Even more fun because it was a huge reason why we won the game. I'm glad I'm on this side of it. When he gets hot, he gets going... You're never out of any game [with Curry]."
"He's been doing it for so long now," Butler said about Curry. "In a weird way, isn't it kind of expected by now? ...When he gets going like that, it's a big energy boost for everybody in this locker room. It makes everyone want to be great, especially on the defensive side of the floor so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible."
After eight games together, Butler and Curry are panning out to be one of the league's top duos, especially when the superstar point guard is playing at a level where he can casually drop 56 points with 12 three-pointers.
