Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Status for Warriors vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are set to meet for the second time in their three-game regular season series on Monday.
The Warriors won the first matchup by a landslide early in their season-opener, but both squads look much different now. The Warriors enter Monday's game on a four-game winning streak, coming off a win against the Pistons on Saturday. The Trail Blazers are looking to get back on track after a three-game losing streak, including a loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
The Warriors have three players on the injury report, with Jonathan Kuminga being a huge name to pay attention to. While fans are looking forward to a Kuminga comeback, they will be forced to wait a little longer. The Warriors have ruled out Kuminga for Monday's game due to an ankle sprain.
In 32 games of action, Kuminga has averaged 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 46/35/64 from the field. Kuminga has been scrimmaging with the Warriors but has yet to find a way back into the lineup, however, Steve Kerr believes he will find a way back to action soon.
Last week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on the young forward. "He scrimmaged just now, he looked good," Kerr said about Kuminga. "Conditioning is getting there. He's feeling positive and that's a good sign. He's had a couple good days in a row, so we'll keep going... Should be soon and we're excited to get him back."
The Warriors and Trail Blazers face off at 10 p.m. EST on Monday in Golden State.
