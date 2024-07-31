Klay Thompson Reunites With Golden State Warriors Champion
Klay Thompson may be a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but he'll always be a part of the Golden State Warriors family no matter how rough his exit from the franchise was. Klay joined former Warriors champion Festus Ezeli in Cameroon and shared a plethora of heartfelt moments.
Festus Ezeli posted a massive amount of Instagram stories featuring Klay Thompson when the two visited Cameroon together. Included in the clips were visiting children, basketball courts, and lending a helping hand to those living in the area. It was incredibly heartfelt to see Klay Thompson teaching the young children of Cameroon how to play the game of basketball.
On July 1, 2024, Klay Thompson officially left the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks. It was a moment that Warriors fans should have expected to happen, but still couldn't fully experience until the moment came. Even to this day, the moment still feels surreal until fans can actually see Klay in a Mavericks jersey on the court.
The break up between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors wasn't necessarily a pretty one. It was one where Klay felt incredibly disrespected by the franchise for how they viewed the modern version of him. Hopefully, when it's all set and done, the team will retire his jersey in the near future and Klay will be there to see it happen with his former teammates.
