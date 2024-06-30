Klay Thompson's Dad Intensifies Lakers Rumors With New Post
It is widely expected that Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson will leave the only franchise he has know once free agency opens on Sunday evening. Thompson has reportedly been very upset about how the Warriors have handled his free agency, and believes he is no longer highly valued by the organization he won four NBA championships with.
It was reported several places on Saturday that Thompson is expected to draw strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reporting that LeBron James would even take a pay cut in order for his team to land a player like Thompson.
In a new post on X, Thompson's father Mychal Thompson, who is a broadcaster for the Lakers, revealed that his hope is for his son to join LA:
A two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, Thompson would love to see his son follow in his footsteps and win in Los Angeles. While it remains to be seen if the Lakers can re-tool their roster to go from a first round exit to a true title contender, securing Thompson on a discounted contract would be a great first step.
It seems the Dallas Mavericks are a real threat to land Thompson once free agency opens, but it is hard to entirely rule out the Lakers.
