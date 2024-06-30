Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson's Dad Intensifies Lakers Rumors With New Post

Could Klay Thompson leave the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Joey Linn

Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It is widely expected that Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson will leave the only franchise he has know once free agency opens on Sunday evening. Thompson has reportedly been very upset about how the Warriors have handled his free agency, and believes he is no longer highly valued by the organization he won four NBA championships with.

It was reported several places on Saturday that Thompson is expected to draw strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reporting that LeBron James would even take a pay cut in order for his team to land a player like Thompson.

In a new post on X, Thompson's father Mychal Thompson, who is a broadcaster for the Lakers, revealed that his hope is for his son to join LA:

A two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, Thompson would love to see his son follow in his footsteps and win in Los Angeles. While it remains to be seen if the Lakers can re-tool their roster to go from a first round exit to a true title contender, securing Thompson on a discounted contract would be a great first step.

It seems the Dallas Mavericks are a real threat to land Thompson once free agency opens, but it is hard to entirely rule out the Lakers.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News