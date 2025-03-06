Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson's Father Gives Brutally Honest Statement on Dallas Mavericks

Ex-NBA player Mychal Thompson gives brutally honest statement on son and former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's Dallas Mavericks situation

Liam Willerup

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors won four NBA titles with their core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, the team had a tough decision to make this past offseason as, after not meeting Thompson's contract demands, they let him go in a sign-and-trade deal to the Dallas Mavericks.

At the time, it seemed like a great move for Thompson, pairing him alongside one of the top NBA backcourts in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Today, the situation is far worse with Doncic gone, while Irving and recent acquisition Anthony Davis could both be out for the remainder of the season. Appearing on ESPN Los Angeles, Thompson's father, Mychal, revealed where his son is at mentally.

"No, no not at all," Thompson said. "He thought with Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie he had a chance to get back to the Finals. Obviously Luka left. When I told him AD is coming, you still got a chance to get to the Finals because AD's that good. Then he's hurt. And then Gafford got hurt and then Lively got hurt."

The Mavericks are the 10th seed in the West as of Thursday but are far from safe with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers close enough to overtake them.

"So yeah, Klay is stuck in purgatory right now, and if they hang on to the 10th seed, that will be the story of the year in the NBA. Because I think they're going to lose 10 in a row," Thompson added.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

An unfortunate situation for a Warriors great, Klay Thompson's departure ended up working out for Golden State and allowed them to land Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.

Liam Willerup
