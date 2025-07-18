Lakers-Warriors Trade Idea Pairs LeBron James With Steph Curry
It's no secret that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' marriage has hit a rough patch. Whether it ends in divorce or not remains to be seen, but recent reports have indicated that at least four teams reached out to LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, to inquire about the 21-time All-Star's trade availability, and the Golden State Warriors were reportedly one of those four teams.
While LeBron being traded to the Bay Area is unlikely at this stage, given his salary and the Warriors' financial situation, the possibility does exist if Golden State can sign Jonathan Kuminga to an extension that would help them match LeBron's salary in the outgoing package in a sign-and-trade. The Warriors would still likely need a third team in the deal to help match the rest, or it would cost an abundance of young assets.
In a recent Bleacher Report article proposing a potential LeBron-to-Golden State trade, Brandon Podziemski and a handful of draft picks would need to be included in the offer.
"Any deal between the two teams would see the Warriors give up a substantial package for James, with Jonathan Kuminga likely included," Erik Beaston wrote. "Brandin Podziemski maybe another asset shipped off to Los Angeles, along with several draft picks. . . Starting (James) at power forward, with Butler at small forward, and Curry facilitating the offense at point guard would create a three-headed monster few teams would be able to contend with."
The Warriors would also need to include Moses Moody and Buddy Hield's contracts in any offer made, in addition to Quentin Post and either Trayce Jackson-Davis or Gui Santos. A third team could certainly help Golden State with the salary offloading that's required to land LeBron, but that would also require increased draft compensation from Golden State.
