Big Andrew Wiggins Update Before Warriors-Lakers Game

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will play two NBA preseason games.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has yet to appear in a preseason game this year. The Warriors are a perfect 3-0 through three preseason contests, defeating the LA Clippers once and the Sacramento Kings twice.

Wiggins has been battling an illness that held him out of Golden State’s training camp in Hawaii. While the 2022 NBA All-Star has been back to practicing, the Warriors are not yet ready to play him in a game.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Wiggins will not play on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons - but could be back after that.

While Wiggins is out on Sunday, Kerr added he is expected to return against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Golden State will play Los Angeles in consecutive preseason games (Tuesday and Friday).

This is a big update from Kerr, as there had previously been no target return game stated for Wiggins.

Following this two-game preseason set against Los Angeles, the Warriors will prepare for their regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23. If Wiggins can return for two preseason games and get his conditioning back, there should be no issues for the season opener.

The Warriors will need Wiggins to perform how he did in 2022 when he was an NBA All-Star. Without an established second option next to Curry, Golden State is looking for players like Wiggins to step up.

