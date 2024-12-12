Inside The Warriors

NBA Admits Big Missed Calls in Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Joey Linn

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on as forward Draymond Green (23) talks with an official during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on as forward Draymond Green (23) talks with an official during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets in Wednesday night’s NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup. Unable to execute down the stretch, Golden State fell 91-90 after having beaten Houston 15-straight games. This was a hard-fought game, and it ended with a lot of controversy.

In a decision that made Warriors head coach Steve Kerr furious with the officials, Jonathan Kuminga was called for a loose ball foul that put Rockets guard Jalen Green to the free throw line with 3.5 seconds to play. Making both free throws, Green clinched the game for Houston as Golden State did not score on the other end.

The NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report for this game, and like the Pool Report conducted immediately after, it confirms that controversial ruling was correct.

“Kuminga (GSW) reaches over Green (HOU) in an attempt to get to the ball and pulls his shoulder down,” the NBA wrote.

While the league deemed this a correct call, there were two big misses in the final two minutes. The first came with 1:41 remaining when Rockets forward Dillon Brooks should have been called for a defensive three second violation.

Stephen Curry and Dillon Brooks
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This would have given the Warriors a free throw in a game that was ultimately decided by one point. The other big missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came on the game’s final possession when the NBA says Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski should have been called for a five second violation. 

Podziemski ended up being blocked on his game-winning shot attempt after getting the ball back from Steph Curry, and the Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Joey Linn
