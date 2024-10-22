Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Failed Blockbuster Warriors-Timberwolves Trade

The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for a $220 million Knicks star

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball out between Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32), forward Jaden McDaniels (3), and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It's been well documented that the Golden State Warriors attempted to make trades for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason, but failed to do so. What fans don't know is that the team actually tried trading for a different All-Star as well.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that the Golden State Warriors attempted a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason. Here is the exact excerpt from Slater's article.

"In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere," Slater said. "The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives."

Needless to say, Warriors fans weren't happy when they heard the news.

The general consensus among NBA fans is to mock the Warriors' inability to trade for any big stars despite saving their assets for such a long time.

"The Warriors have been saving assets for 5 years only for them to still not have enough assets for ANYONE," one fan said on social media.

Even though the Golden State Warriors failed to make a big splash this offseason, next season should be the end-all-be-all. If the team can't pair up Steph Curry with a legitimate All-Star by next season, then there's a legitimate issue.

