NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Injury News Before Warriors-Rockets Game 5
The Golden State Warriors walked into Game 4 with a key opportunity: win in front of your home crowd and secure a 3-1 series lead heading back to Houston for Game 5. On a night when Steph Curry was not his usual self, despite some shots late, the Warriors looked toward their other star to deliver.
In a return from a pelvic contusion, Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and nailed all 12 of his free throws in a 109-106 win over the Houston Rockets. An injury that probably would've kept Butler out longer if not for the circumstances, it was clear that he was dealing with pain on Monday night. Ahead of Game 5, the Warriors have released Butler's status for the elimination game.
Butler is listed as probable for Game 5 on Wednesday, still listed with a pelvic contusion. If Golden State wins on Wednesday, they'll face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves series, which could end on Wednesday night as well, with the Timberwolves up 3-1. Seeing this status change, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"He gots to play so we can win this game he can rest after the game.. we still got teams like clippers and nuggets who will go to game 7 which delays round 2 and gives him time to rest," one fan commented.
"he’s playing," one fan added.
"if they can play like game 3 then they good," another fan shared.
"HE'S 100% playing and ending Rockets in that arena🔥," a user replied.
Even though Butler is listed as probable, the replies reveal that fans are confident he'll suit up for Golden State in Game 5. As for that, it's set to get underway in Houston on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
