NBA Trade Idea Pairs Steph Curry With $194 Million Star
The Golden State Warriors held off a second-half comeback from the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, leading to a win and a spot in the NBA Playoffs to face the Houston Rockets in the first round. Despite not having home court advantage, the Warriors enter as favorites to win the series, due in part to their vast playoff experience.
Aside from players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who have four NBA Championships, Jimmy Butler also boasts plenty of playoff experience in his two NBA Finals appearances. While the Warriors have their core three veterans locked up through the end of the 2026-27 season, Bleacher Report suggests they could mix it up and make a blockbuster trade for an NBA legend.
In a trade proposal by Bleacher Report, they posed a deal to send Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant back to Golden State after talks ended on a potential reunion at the deadline. The trade was proposed as follows:
The Deal: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick for Kevin Durant
While earlier reports have indicated a move to the Rockets is something Durant also has mutual interest in, a reunion in Golden State would make the Warriors title contenders next year. However, parting ways with Green would be a hard move for the Warriors to do, but an opportunity to land an all-time great in Durant would be hard to pass up.
