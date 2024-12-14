Inside The Warriors

New Update on Warriors’ Trade Pursuit of Ex-Lakers Guard

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly nearing a trade with the Brooklyn Nets

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets past Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
With the deadline soon approaching for recently-signed players to be traded (December 15th), the NBA trade market is heating up with players all around the league being rumored to franchises looking to make that final push. Whether it be star players or key role players that can make the difference, names continue to get tossed out there as possible trade candidates.

One of the teams heavily rumored in the trade market is the Golden State Warriors. They currently sit among the top six seeds in the Western Conference and have several assets they could use to acquire key pieces. A recent report indicates that they may have narrowed in on their target.

ESPN Insider Sham Charania reports that Golden State is in "serious pursuit" of former Los Angeles Laker, now Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder. In a season many expected Brooklyn to be at the bottom of the standings at this point, Schroder has been a key piece to having the Nets as a play-in contender with 18.4 points and 6.6 assists averages over 23 appearances.

While Golden State is showing serious interest, what matters most is the package they would send to Brooklyn. With that being said, other NBA reporters are reporting what that deal could look like.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer report that offseason acquisition De'Anthony Melton is said to be the key piece of the deal to Brooklyn with his contract expiring this coming summer. Melton is set to miss the remainder of the season, therefore his expiring contract is extremely valuable to Golden State.

