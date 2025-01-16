Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night by a final score of 116-115. This was an important Western Conference matchup between two teams battling for positioning in the standings.
Picking up a huge win, the Warriors were again led by superstar point guard Steph Curry who finished with 31 points, eight assists, and seven made threes. Curry has led the way for Golden State all season long, and did so again on Wednesday.
Curry made a huge three with 47 seconds remaining that put the Warriors ahead 111-108. This big shot contributed to an overall performance that made NBA history for Curry.
Per Basketball Reference’s StatHead, Curry has passed Hall of Fame guard George Gervin for the 16th most 30-point games in NBA history. Now with 298 for his career, Curry is just two away from becoming the 16th player ever to record 300 career 30-point games.
Golden State needed every bit of Curry’s big performance on Wednesday. With this win, the Warriors improved to 20-20 on the season, pulling within one game of Minnesota in the Western Conference standings.
Curry is now averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games this season. While this may not be the scoring production NBA fans have grown used to, it is impressive for a 36-year-old guard playing with minimal offensive talent around him.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'