Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs. Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors welcomed back franchise legend Klay Thompson on Tuesday night when they hosted the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. This was Thompson’s first game against the Warriors in his NBA career, as the four-time champion spent 13 years in Golden State before signing with Dallas this offseason.
Thompson played well in his return to The Bay, tallying 22 points on 6/12 from three-point range. That said, it was his Splash Brother Steph Curry who stole the show, finishing with a game-high 37 points to secure the win.
Also making history in this game, Curry became the oldest point guard in NBA history with consecutive 30-point games (via StatMamba on X).
This was just one way Curry made history in this game, as he also joined Lebron James and Michael Jordan as the only other 36-year-old with back-to-back 35-point games (via StatMamba).
Still one of the NBA’s very best players at this stage of his career, Curry continues to carry the Warriors to victories. Now 9-2 through 11 games, the Warriors are tied for the best record in the Western Conference.
Tuesday night was all about Thompson to start, but it ended up becoming about Curry and the Warriors as they secured another impressive win. The loss dropped Dallas to 5-6, which is a disappointing start after their NBA Finals run.
