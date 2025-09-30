Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Current Warriors Roster
It certainly took the Golden State Warriors a while, but they finally secured commitments from multiple free agents just before the season.
In the 2024-25 season, the Warriors made a blockbuster move at the trade deadline, acquiring superstar Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
With the move, it re-shaped the way the Warriors wanted to play, and propelled them into a massive run to end the season, and got them into the playoffs.
Even though the Warriors made a remarkable run to the second round of the playoffs, defeating the Houston Rockets in seven games, their five-game series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves highlighted some glaring issues.
Steph Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of the series and did not return the rest of the way, showing that the Warriors had a lack of quality depth and defense to sustain a high level of play without him.
Curry Speaks Out on the Offseason Moves
Curry was candid about how the Warriors' current roster looks with the new additions and re-signings at Media Day.
"I think with this last little piece that needs to settle, I think I'm extremely happy with a different look," Curry told reporters Monday at Warriors Media Day. "We're just trying to carry the momentum that we had from last year, understanding getting through an 82-game season is the challenge for every team, but especially a veteran team."
The Warriors will enter the 2025-26 season with four players over the age of 35, all of whom are expected to start or see significant minutes.
"But the way that we finished [2024-25] and the record that we had, and obviously before I got hurt during the [2025 NBA playoffs] second round, we were a relevant threat, and I think we've gotten better," Curry added.
The Warriors signed Al Horford to a multi-year deal, adding a high-IQ defender, passer, and big man who can stretch the floor in their center rotation.
DeAnthony Melton is returning to the Warriors after tearing his ACL early in the season in 2024. Melton was solid in his time before getting injured, and is a strong two-way guard, known for his tough defense and solid three-point shooting.
How Does the Roster Stack Up in the West?
Everything revolves around the status of Jonathan Kuminga and which contract he will take. He is currently away from the team and will have to take an offer sheet from the Warriors or accept the Qualifying Offer.
Then comes Gary Payton II, who committed to re-signing with Golden State, being a defensive specialist and high-energy player who can swing games with his impact.
The Western Conference is stacked, with All-Star talent and loaded rosters everywhere.
Can the Warriors surprise like they did in 2022? Yes, but with so little room for error, it is difficult to believe they are title contenders now.
