Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Blunt Statement on Failed Paul George to Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors tried trading for Paul George.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George this offseason. A deal would have required George to opt-into the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers, which the Warriors believe he would have done in order to land in Golden State.

As the Warriors see it, the Clippers were unwilling to “play ball” and get George to his preferred destination.

“Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors,” Draymond Green said on his podcast during the offseason. “We wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors… The Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. Didn’t want to help him get to where he wanted to go, so in turn they get nothing back…”

Speaking with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors star Steph Curry seemed to share this sentiment, but expressed it more bluntly.

“Let’s keep it real,” Curry said. “Most teams are probably not going to want to help us.”

Stephen Curry and Paul George
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Warriors also missed out on Lauri Markkanen, the 7-foot-0 forward who decided to extend with the Utah Jazz longterm. Missing out on George and Markkanen leaves the Warriors very reliant on a leap from Jonathan Kuminga this season.

If Kuminga cannot become a high-level second option next to Curry, it will be very hard for Golden State to survive in the Western Conference.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News