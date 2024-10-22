Steph Curry's Blunt Statement on Failed Paul George to Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George this offseason. A deal would have required George to opt-into the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers, which the Warriors believe he would have done in order to land in Golden State.
As the Warriors see it, the Clippers were unwilling to “play ball” and get George to his preferred destination.
“Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors,” Draymond Green said on his podcast during the offseason. “We wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors… The Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. Didn’t want to help him get to where he wanted to go, so in turn they get nothing back…”
Speaking with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors star Steph Curry seemed to share this sentiment, but expressed it more bluntly.
“Let’s keep it real,” Curry said. “Most teams are probably not going to want to help us.”
The Warriors also missed out on Lauri Markkanen, the 7-foot-0 forward who decided to extend with the Utah Jazz longterm. Missing out on George and Markkanen leaves the Warriors very reliant on a leap from Jonathan Kuminga this season.
If Kuminga cannot become a high-level second option next to Curry, it will be very hard for Golden State to survive in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France