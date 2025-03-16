Steph Curry's Draymond Green Statement After Warriors-Knicks
The Golden State Warriors took down the New York Knicks 97-94 on Saturday night, securing their seventh consecutive win, and have now won 14 of their last 16 games.
The Warriors were led by Steph Curry with 28 points on Saturday night, as the superstar point guard continues to dominate the Knicks. Curry has not scored less than 20 points against New York since January 2019, averaging 29.1 points and 5.9 assists in nine games since then.
While Curry put on a show, co-star Draymond Green was the icing on the cake on Saturday night. After hitting a layup over Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns to take a six-point lead with just 26 seconds left, Green paid homage to Curry by pulling out the "Night Night" celebration.
Green finished the night with just nine points on 3-9 shooting from the field, but he had every reason to get hyped after the dagger layup.
After the game, Curry was asked about Green's celebration, and the star point guard got honest about his teammate's version of the iconic move.
"He's evolved his version of it," Curry said. "He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow's supposed to be... I'm giving that a solid A- effort on the night night tonight. That was beautiful."
Curry and Green have formed one of the NBA's most dynamic duos over the past decade, winning four championships together while both playing significant roles in Golden State's success. In such a huge win over the Knicks, it was a great moment for Green to show off Curry's iconic celebration.
