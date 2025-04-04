Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors vs Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives in against Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives in against Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had an absolute thriller of a game on Thursday night, going down to the wire with the Los Angeles Lakers with the Warriors securing the 123-116 win due to a total team effort. However, they'll be right back in action on Friday night during the second half of their back-to-back, facing another tough opponent in the Denver Nuggets.

While Denver has lost their last two games, their last loss was a result of the Nuggets not playing any of their starters. Now, on Friday night, looking for an important win for their playoff seeding, the Nuggets might be getting an upper hand with one of Golden State's stars being listed on the injury report.

Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's contest at home versus the Nuggets, as he deals with a left pelvic contusion. Curry was last sidelined for the Warriors during their most recent loss against the Miami Heat, where Curry was dealing with the same injury.

It has been a dominant display from Curry in the last two games, scoring a combined 89 points and leading his team to two massive wins over Western Conference playoff teams. With another tough challenge on Friday night, Warriors fans will be crossing their fingers hoping for Curry to be available.

If Curry does end up playing, he'll hit the 65-game threshold to be eligible for All-NBA, an honor he'll certainly reach given his play. As for the game, tip-off in Golden State is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

