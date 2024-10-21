Steph Curry's Expected Injury Status for Warriors vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors open their regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 23. Warriors fans have been anxious about Steph Curry's injury status with the team since he didn't play in Friday night's preseason finale against the Lakers, but it looks like that status is here.
Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 45/41/92 shooting from the field. Without even watching him play, his importance to the team is illustrated through his numbers. When fans watch Curry play, his importance is on a whole new level when you can see the gravity that he brings on the court.
According to Danny Emerman of the Bay Area News Group, Steph Curry was a full-go in extended practice and film sessions and is expected to play on the team's opening night against the Trail Blazers. Curry had been dealing with a sprained finger injury that he suffered during the preseason.
The Warriors' first five games of the season are against five very manageable teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and New Orleans Pelicans again. There is definitely a scenario where the Golden State Warriors could start their season 4-1, or even 5-0. It's important for the team to take advantage of their start because injuries couldseriously derail the team.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST on October 23.
