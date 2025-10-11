Steve Kerr Addresses Erik Spoelstra Taking Over Team USA Coaching Job
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already cemented himself among the NBA's greatest coaches of all time, and he helped his case even further last summer.
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kerr led Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal, but his first as the head coach of the team. Of course, it was the most star-studded Team USA roster since the 1992 Dream Team, led by future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, but Kerr was the leader on the bench, and like his four championships with the Warriors, he does not get enough credit.
However, as it turns out, that gold medal run last summer was Kerr's last tenure as Team USA's head coach.
Team USA finds Kerr's successor
After the Olympics, the expectation was that Kerr would be stepping down as head coach for Team USA. On Thursday, the country learned who would be leading its next men's basketball team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to be Team USA's next coach.
On Friday, Kerr was asked about Spoelstra being named the next head coach of Team USA, and the Warriors coach had all positive things to say about his successor.
"Spo's incredible. He's a phenomenal coach. Watching him the last two summers and getting to know him up close... I got a first-hand glimpse of what a great coach he is," Kerr said. "Spo is the perfect choice. He's gonna be great."
Spoelstra has cemented himself as one of the NBA's top head coaches over the years, so it seemed like it was only a matter of time until he was honored as the head coach of Team USA. Spoelstra is set to become just the fourth different head coach of Team USA since the 2008 Olympics, joining a few legends in Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, and Mike Krzyzewski.
Of course, it is no surprise that Kerr has immense respect for Spoelstra as, arguably, the two greatest active coaches in the NBA, and it seems like a fitting passing of the torch.
