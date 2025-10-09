USA Basketball Finds Steve Kerr's Successor After Historic 2024 Olympics Run
The Team USA basketball team has dominated the global stage since the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics, setting the standard for how successful the Americans are supposed to be in international tournaments. Of course, they have not won every tournament they have been in, including falling short of the gold medal in the 2004 Olympics.
Recently, however, Team USA has faced its toughest opponents as the international game continues to grow. At the 2024 Olympics, led by head coach Steve Kerr and a legendary roster filled with future Hall of Famers, Team USA brought home the gold medal, but it ended up being Kerr's last run with the team.
Team USA finds next head coach
After the historic 2024 run in Paris, it was reported that Kerr was not expected to return to Team USA. The legendary coach has won four titles with the Golden State Warriors over the past 11 years and added to his incredible resume with a gold medal. Now, however, he is passing the torch.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Team USA is expected to name Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra as the new head coach.
"Just in: USA Basketball is expected to name Erik Spoelstra as the new head coach of the men's national team, sources tell ESPN. Spoelstra succeeds Steve Kerr for the next World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics after serving as a lead assistant on Team USA's 2024 gold medal squad," Charania posted.
Kerr was the coach of Team USA from 2021 to 2024, following in the footsteps of Gregg Popovich, who was given the mantle after the legendary Mike Krzyzewski won three consecutive Olympic gold medals.
Being the head coach of Team USA is a massive honor, and Spoelstra has been one of the NBA's top coaches for years, so it is not a huge surprise that he is next in line. As reported last year, LA Clippers coach Ty Lue was also a candidate for the position, but the organization ultimately settled on the more experienced choice.
Now that it is all but official that Kerr is out as the head coach of Team USA, his future remains in the balance as fans continue to speculate about his potential retirement.