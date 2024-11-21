Steve Kerr Announces Injury Update on Key Player After Warriors-Hawks
The Golden State Warriors were already on the receiving end of some bad injury news earlier today, as the team announced guard De'Anthony Melton will miss the remainder of the surgery to repair his left ACL after injuring it against Dallas.
However, during the team's 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, a core member of their rotation went down with an injury after being hit to the face, which took him out of the contest. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the injury and where he stands.
Following X-rays, Kerr confirmed that second-year guard Brandin Podziemski did not suffer a broken nose after being hit in the second half. Kerr lists him as day-to-day going forward.
What makes this case interesting is that Podziemski has dealt with an injury to his nose before, as he suffered a broken nose in the preseason and was forced to wear a mask for several weeks. A promising sign that the X-rays came back negative though, given it wasn't long ago.
As mentioned with Melton going down, Podziemski's presence on the perimeter will be necessary for Golden State to succeed this season. After a strong first month to the season, Podziemski has slumped as of late, including a 1-6 shooting performance against the Hawks Wednesday night.
Warriors return to action on Friday as they travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans for their third NBA Cup Group Play game.
