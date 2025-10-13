Steve Kerr Announces Moses Moody Injury Update Before Warriors-Lakers
Moses Moody won't suit up for the remainder of the Golden State Warriors' preseason slate, citing what the team is calling a calf strain.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the news during his pregame media availability Sunday evening ahead of facing the Los Angeles Lakers.
“We'll re-evaluate in a week or so," he said. "We’re not too concerned about it. We’re (just) being careful.”
Moses Moody OUT vs. Lakers
Moody joins Steph Curry (undisclosed), Jimmy Butler (personal), and Al Horford (rest) on the injury list for the Warriors. The guard is likely to join the Warriors for their opening night matchup against the Lakers on Oct 21.
Last season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3. He picked up his calf injury after starting each of Golden State's first two preseason contests.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are adding a few players back in to the fold.
Los Angeles upgraded Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart to AVAILABLE for Sunday's game. Luka Dončić, meanwhile, is OUT. The Slovenian star joins LeBron James, who is likely to miss three-to-four weeks with sciatica.
Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Adou Thiero (knee) are also OUT. Overall, both teams are going to be incredibly shorthanded in Sunday night's preseason game.
Will Moody be Back for the Regular Season?
According to Golden State Warriors head coach, the team is not too concerned with the injury. It was mentioned previously that Moody receiving an MRI was just precautionary, so hopefully that remains the case. Moody has a history with calf issues dating back to the 2023-24 NBA season, but was very reliable last season.
The Golden State Warriors may be hopeful to have Moody back for the regular season, but if there are any signs of concern, they should hold him out until necessary. There's a reason the team got deper this season and re-signed Jonathan Kuminga, and it's so that players can stay well-rested in times of potential injury.
If all goes according to plan, the Warriors will end up with a third straight preseason victory. Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.