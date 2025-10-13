Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Announces Moses Moody Injury Update Before Warriors-Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will be out beyond just Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Matt Guzman

Sep 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles the ball during Media Day at the Chase Center.
Sep 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles the ball during Media Day at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Moses Moody won't suit up for the remainder of the Golden State Warriors' preseason slate, citing what the team is calling a calf strain.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the news during his pregame media availability Sunday evening ahead of facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We'll re-evaluate in a week or so," he said. "We’re not too concerned about it. We’re (just) being careful.”

Moses Moody OUT vs. Lakers

Moody joins Steph Curry (undisclosed), Jimmy Butler (personal), and Al Horford (rest) on the injury list for the Warriors. The guard is likely to join the Warriors for their opening night matchup against the Lakers on Oct 21.

Last season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3. He picked up his calf injury after starting each of Golden State's first two preseason contests.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are adding a few players back in to the fold.

Los Angeles upgraded Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart to AVAILABLE for Sunday's game. Luka Dončić, meanwhile, is OUT. The Slovenian star joins LeBron James, who is likely to miss three-to-four weeks with sciatica.

Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Adou Thiero (knee) are also OUT. Overall, both teams are going to be incredibly shorthanded in Sunday night's preseason game.

Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Will Moody be Back for the Regular Season?

According to Golden State Warriors head coach, the team is not too concerned with the injury. It was mentioned previously that Moody receiving an MRI was just precautionary, so hopefully that remains the case. Moody has a history with calf issues dating back to the 2023-24 NBA season, but was very reliable last season.

The Golden State Warriors may be hopeful to have Moody back for the regular season, but if there are any signs of concern, they should hold him out until necessary. There's a reason the team got deper this season and re-signed Jonathan Kuminga, and it's so that players can stay well-rested in times of potential injury.

If all goes according to plan, the Warriors will end up with a third straight preseason victory. Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News