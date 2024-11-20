Steve Kerr Makes Concerning Statement on Injured Warriors Player
The Golden State Warriors currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference at 10-3 on the season. Golden State has done this despite key players missing time, including starting shooting guard the De’Anthony Melton.
Steve Kerr began the season playing around with different starting lineups, but settled on Melton as his starting shooting guard. Getting just two games in the starting lineup, Milton suffered in ACL sprain that the Warriors made an official announcement on.
Via Warriors PR: “Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available.”
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has since made a concerning statement on Melton’s injury during an appearance on the Willard and Dibs Show.
“He’s been seeking other opinions,” Kerr said. “We’ve really been evaluating everything just trying to get him the best advice he can get. And we’re obviously very concerned… We’re really taking our time and making sure De’Anthony gets all of the advice he needs.”
Any ACL injury is cause for concern, and according to Kerr, the Warriors are very concerned and making sure Melton takes the proper approach to recovery. In the meantime Golden State will continue to lean on its depth.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'