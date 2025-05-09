Steve Kerr Reveals Gameplan After Warriors-Wolves Game 2
The second-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves is tied at one game a piece. Still, the Warriors have no answers.
When will Steph Curry return? Who fills in while he's gone? Will the Timberwolves take advantage?
The second question was the one Golden State coach Steve Kerr pondered the most Thursday evening.
Our gameplan coming in was to play a lot of people," "And we did ... part of the reasoning is, obviously, the fatigue of the run we've been on with all the travel. But part of it also is we have to figure out what we're going to do in this series without Steph."
Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain with 8:19 left to play in the second half of Game 1, marking the first strained muscle of his career. Through tears in the locker room, he and Kerr embraced one another as the pair came to the realization that their season was in serious jeaproady without Curry.
“That’s all I could do,” Kerr said. “I just feel so bad for him. Everything that he does. How much he cares.”
Thursday evening, Golden State played 14 players in the first half to try and find a fitting replacement. Ultimately, it couldn't find one. Minnesota cruised to a Game 2 victory with the series heading to California for Games 3 and 4, but with Curry hoping to return as soon as next week, any advantage it gets from his absence might be minimal.
That's the one answer the Warriors hope they will have as soon as they can.
Tipoff of Game 3 between Golden State and Minnesota is set for 8:30 p.m. EST Saturday.
