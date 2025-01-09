Steve Kerr Reveals Golden State Warriors' Glaring Weakness
The Golden State Warriors are a team with many flaws right now, but after this week's embarrassing performance against the Miami Heat, some were more on display than others.
According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are not a good team at getting to the free-throw line.
“Some of that is just personnel,” Kerr told reporters Tuesday after the Warriors' 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat. “We’re way at the bottom of the league in terms of the combined layups and free throws, way at the bottom. So, that’s not from a lack of confidence."
Obviously, the Warriors have made it very known that they're lacking confidence right now. However, one of the things that brings confidence is seeing the ball go into the basket. The best way to see that is through easy baskets, something the Warriors don't accomplish very well.
“We’re not a team that gets to the line, we’re not a team that’s getting easy baskets," Kerr said. "So, I think what’s happening is a lot of our confidence is based on whether our shots are going in. And that’s a really difficult way to survive.”
The Golden State Warriors are a broken team right now, but even though they're broken, that doesn't mean they can't be fixed. Whether it's through new personnel, or through changing offensive schemes, the Warriors don't have to be a team that struggles to get easy shots.
When the Golden State Warriors make a move at the trade deadline, finding a player who can get easy baskets at the rim is something they really need to look for. There's one big name that comes to mind though, and that's Jimmy Butler.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'