Steve Kerr's Anthony Edwards Quote Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Anthony Edwards

Mar 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with the media before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center.
Mar 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with the media before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. One pick earlier, the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards. Having worked out Edwards prior to the draft, Golden State had the star guard in their facility, but head coach Steve Kerr had a level of uncertainty about his future.

Speaking with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Kerr recalled that workout, saying, "The first impression was it was hard to tell whether he was going to be good or not because he was just so raw. He was so young, and he was full of energy, which we loved, but we just worried about: Was he going to be a worker? Because he didn’t know anything."

Golden State never had the chance to select Edwards anyways, as he went first overall, but this story is certainly interesting. Different iterations of this story have been shared before, as Kerr reportedly tore into Edwards about the importance of work ethic and approach to the game. These comments from Kerr have been going viral on social media, with several big accounts sharing Kerr's pre-draft assessment of Edwards:

While that may have been a fair assessment from Kerr at the time, Edwards has answered any questions about his ability to become a star, which Kerr also admitted in his interview with The Ringer.

"There’s definitely a sense that he’s one of the guys waiting to take over the league once LeBron and Steph and Kevin kind of move on,”Kerr said. “I think there’s definitely an awareness that he’s part of that next group, but he’s ready for that to happen now.”

Coaching Edwards this summer for USA Basketball, Kerr understands how special the Timberwolves guard is. Team USA has their work cut out for them in the Paris Olympics, but Edwards and the rest of the group have confidence they will win gold.

